TODAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola, Fremont, Garrett, DeKalb and Westview at Leo Invitational (Noble Hawk), 9 a.m.

Churubusco at Columbia City (Eagle Glen), 5 p.m.

Northridge at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 3A Regional, Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Regional, Caston at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Regional, South Adams at Eastside, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Championships

At Marshall, Texas

First round, Rowan (N.J.) vs. Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.