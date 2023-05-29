TODAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola, Fremont, Garrett, DeKalb and Westview at Leo Invitational (Noble Hawk), 9 a.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City (Eagle Glen), 5 p.m.
Northridge at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 3A Regional, Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Regional, Caston at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Regional, South Adams at Eastside, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Championships
At Marshall, Texas
First round, Rowan (N.J.) vs. Trine, 7:30 p.m.
