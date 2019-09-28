Being active during the day may help you be less active at night.
“As little as 10 minutes of aerobic exercise, such as walking or cycling, can dramatically improve the quality of your nighttime sleep, especially when done on a regular basis,” according to the National Sleep Foundation’s website.
Being active can also increase sleep duration, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
“Exercise and healthy eating habits are good for anybody,” said Amanda Watson, DeKalb Health director of the respiratory therapy department and sleep center. “The more active you are, the more tired (you’ll be and) the faster you’ll be able to fall asleep because your body is just ready to be recharged.”
Exercising in the morning or afternoon may help keep the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle in sync by raising body temperatures and allowing them to drop and trigger sleepiness a few hours later, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
“It can be especially helpful if you are able to exercise outdoors and let your body absorb natural sunlight during the daytime hours,” according to the National Sleep Foundation.
While it was once thought that exercising later in the day would impede sleep by raising the body temperature too late in the day, the National Sleep Foundation states it varies from person to person.
“So if you find that physical activity in the evening revs you up too much, do it earlier in the day. But if you find that the opposite is true ... maybe you come home so exhausted that you plop down on the bed and fall asleep quickly — then, by all means, keep on doing what you’re doing!” the organization’s website states.
