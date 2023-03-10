Two arrested
ANGOLA — The two people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Olivia N. Gangwer, 26, of the 6100 block of Boardway Street, Indianapolis, arrested on Toledo Street at Renee Drive, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Daniel E. Miles, 41, of the 8400 block of Salisbury Road, Monclova, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
