INDIANAPOLIS — Garwood Orchards of LaPorte and MPS Egg Farms of North Manchester have been presented with the AgriVision Award, the highest agricultural honor from the State of Indiana.
The award was presented at the Indiana Statehouse by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
Now in its 14th year, the AgriVision Award is presented to businesses or organizations within the Hoosier agricultural community that are advancing the industry, whether by developing a new technology, working to address a worldwide issue or creating a better community.
“These two agricultural operations take technology and community involvement to the Next Level,” Crouch said.
Garwood Orchards is an agritourism destination in LaPorte offering fun for the whole family, along with nutritious locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Garwood Orchards began in 1831 and is now a sixth-generation family-owned business operated by brothers Tom, Mike and Brian Garwood. Their farm produces roughly 500 acres of fresh fruits and vegetables such as sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers and apples for U-pick, farm markets and wholesale.
Along with U-pick orchards, wagon rides and live music, they also have a state-of-the-art packing house for fruits and vegetables, and the Garwoods cultivate crops using the latest technologies. During a typical school year, they host local schools and children on tours of their facility.
“We are so thankful to be chosen as an AgriVision Award recipient,” said Carey Garwood from Garwood Orchards. “This award means so much to our family, and we were honored to be able to represent our industry and community at the Statehouse today.”
MPS Egg Farms, one of the largest shell egg producers in the nation, is a sixth-generation family farm business based in North Manchester.
The business, run by Bob, Dan and Sam Krouse, has 630 employees who care for 11 million hens, which produce more than 9 million eggs daily at six farms in Indiana, Illinois and Texas. Each farm is equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and is certified by numerous third-party organizations for quality assurance, animal health and product safety standards.
MPS Egg Farms produces both conventional and cage-free eggs that are delivered to grocery stores and food distributors nationwide. MPS Egg Farms is a national poultry industry leader in the conversion to cage-free egg production, in response to client and consumer demand.
Sustainability and advancing the egg industry are top-of-mind for the owners, they said. Each serves on a number of industry boards such as the United Egg Producers, American Egg Board and Indiana State Poultry Association.
The Krouse family serves as leaders in their trade organizations and the agricultural community by focusing on what is best for the employees, their consumers, their flock and the environment, the Department of Agriculture said.
As part of their commitment to enhancing the environment, they have installed more than 3,000 solar panels at their North Manchester egg production facility.
“MPS Egg Farms is pleased and humbled to be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Sam Krouse, vice president of business development for MPS Egg Farms. “We are proud to be part of Indiana’s storied agricultural heritage and look forward to continuing to work with our industry partners to further our state’s reputation as a global leader in agriculture and food production.”
MPS Egg Farms and the Krouse family had a vision to take egg production in Indiana, and across the U.S., to the next level and they did just that by creating a safe, healthy work environment, keeping poultry welfare a top priority and advocating for the continual success of the poultry industry, the Department of Agriculture said.
“Garwood Orchards and MPS Egg Farms are pillars in the agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “The passion they have not only for their own businesses, but their respective communities is exceptional.”
