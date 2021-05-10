College Softball
Trine withdraws from MIAA Tourney
ANGOLA — Trine University was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament on Monday “due to conditions outside of their control,” according to a Trine press release.
The Thunder’s Pool A championship game with Alma, scheduled for Monday was canceled. Trine only had to beat the Scots once while Alma had to beat the Thunder twice on Monday to advance to the conference tournament championship series against Calvin.
Alma did not have the issues Trine had, so the Scots will play Calvin in a best-of-3 series for the MIAA Tournament title later this week in Grand Rapids. Games one and two will be played Friday afternoon. If necessary, a deciding game three will be played on Saturday afternoon.
Trine will hope to hear its name called on the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament Selection Show Monday at 1 p.m.
For economic reasons, the number of teams picked to this year’s NCAA Division III Tournament is 47 instead of the usual 62. The Thunder will hope to be one of the five at-large teams selected.
Trine (30-8) received votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll on April 21, then was removed altogether in the latest poll that came out last Wednesday. However, the Thunder were ranked second in the Central Regional behind DePauw in the latest regional rankings released last Tuesday.
Prep Softball Cougars rally past PH
ALBION — Central Noble came back from a 2-0 deficit after three and a half innings to beat Prairie Heights 4-3 on Monday in a key Northeast Corner Conference game.
Bre Waikel’s two-run double put the Cougars in front 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Doubles from Abby Hile and Casey Hunter gave CN an insurance run in the sixth.
Jenica Berkes struck out nine in the complete game win for the Cougars.
Bre Walter was driven home by Panther Chloe Riehl, then Lillie Booher doubled home Kiana Allshouse.
Warriors top Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview scored four times in the first inning and went on to beat Bethany Christian 8-1 on Monday.
Bri Caldwell and Hailee Caldwell each had two hits and two runs batted in for the Warriors. Addie Bender had three hits and an RBI.
Savanna Strater pitched a complete game victory for Westview, scattering six Bruins hits while striking out six.
Eagles lose at Edgerton
EDGERTON, Ohio — Fremont lost to Edgerton 6-2 on Monday.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and made it stand.
Alexis Book had a hit and a run batted in for the Eagles, who made seven errors. Khloe Glendening was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing eight hits in six innings while striking out three.
Garrett girls pick up second victory
GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team picked up its second victory of the season with a one-out walk-off win over Heritage at Denny Feagler Field Monday.
The Railroaders (2-12) led 2-0 after the first, but the Patriots answered with three in the third. Garrett took the lead with three runs in the fifth before Heritage tied it with two in the seventh.
In the Garrett seventh, Hallie McCoy led off with a single, took second on a passed ball, reached third on an error and scored when Kyana Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice.
McCoy, Sheri Boucher and Chloe Trausch picked up two singles each for the Railroaders. Trausch drove in three runs.
Halle Hathaway, Laney Miller and Mackenzie Smith had one hit each.
Kaitlyn Bergman pitched a complete game for Garrett, giving up six hits while walking two and striking out three. Two of Heritage’s runs were unearned.
Knights blanked at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble lost 8-0 to the Eagles on Monday night.
Elliot Rouch went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Knights, and Jasmine Freeman had the only other hit for the visitors.
East Noble hosts New Haven Wednesday.
Prep Baseball Fremont blanks AHS
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Angola 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday.
Kameron Colclasure and Ethan Bock combined on the two-hit shutout for the Eagles. Colclasure got the win, striking out seven in five innings. He was also 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, three runs scored, two stolen bases and a run batted in.
Bock was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored. Nick Miller had three hits and an RBI.
Kenton Konrad and Alec Bixler each hit singles for the Hornets.
‘Busco loses to Patriots
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Heritage 7-3 on Monday.
The Patriots led 2-0 after six innings before a wild seventh inning where Heritage scored five times in the top half and the Eagles got all three in the bottom half.
Churubusco only had three hits for the game. Cal Ostrowski had two hits while Brayten Gordon drew two walks.
Westview holds down Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — The Warriors scored eight runs in the final three innings to beat the Bruins 10-0 Monday night.
Bethany Christian only had one hit on the evening thanks to the pitching of Westview’s Braden Kauffman and Micah Miller. Kauffman tossed five innings, allowed a hit, walked six and struck out one. Miler pitched the final two frames with a walk and a pair of putouts.
Nick Mortrud led the Warrior offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and a run batted in.
Takota Sharick had two triples and two RBIs, and Jordan Schrock and Kauffman each had a double. Schrock and Miller each added two RBIs.
Prep Girls Tennis Lakeland shuts out Churubusco
LAGRANGE — The Lakers defeated the Eagles by the score of 5-0 on Monday night.
Lakeland won four of the matches in two sets.
Lakeland 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Elizabeth Jennings (LL) def. Madison Ramsey (C) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Kendall Stuckey (C) 6-2, 6-2. 3. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Kaylynn Boggess (C) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump (LL) def. Addy Winget-Miriam Kline (C) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 2. Carly Rasbaugh-Jeyda Brim (LL) def. Allissa Powell-Jaylynn Skinner (C) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.
College Track O’Brien, Kane honored by the MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Neil O’Brien was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, and Thunder senior Nicolas Kane was picked as the MIAA’s Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.
O’Brien and Kane both played crucial roles in the Thunder winning the MIAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in program history Thursday and Friday at Alma College.
O’Brien won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 24.72 seconds, and was second in the 800 in 1:58.18.
Kane was fourth in the hammer throw (47.37 seconds), seventh in the discus (38.68 meters) and eighth in the shot put (13.39 meters).
College Baseball Trine’s Wheaton makes All-MIAA Second Team
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior pitcher Adam Wheaton was recently selected to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Second Team.
Wheaton is 3-4 so far this season with a 3.21 earned run average. He led the MIAA in strikeouts per nine innings with 10.01, was third in the MIAA in strikeouts with 53 and fourth in the conference in ERA.
Wheaton earned All-MIAA Second Team honors for the second time in three years.
The Thunder will be in Hope’s four-team pool for the MIAA Tournament this week. No. 7 seed Trine will play the No. 2 seed Flying Dutchmen in a first-round game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Win or lose, the Thunder will play Albion or Calvin Thursday. Each pool will be playing a double-elimination tournament to determine the finalists for the conference tournament championship series.
