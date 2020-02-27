Cutting Edge choir performs

Enrollment: 1,373

Website: dekalbeastern.com

District: Concord, Newville, Spencer, Stafford, Troy and Wilmington townships.

Superintendent: Jeffrey Stephens.

Board Members: Leon Steury, Greg Newcomer, Sherri Strock, Alvin Hook, Richard Musser, Craig Davis, Phil Carpenter.

Extracurriculars: Sports, music, numerous clubs and activities.

Contact

Butler Elementary School (K-6)

Phone: 868-2123

Address: 1025 S. Broadway, Butler.

Principal: Kim Clark.

Riverdale Elementary School (K-6)

Phone: 337-5464

Address: 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe.

Principal: Brennen Kitchen.

Eastside Junior-Senior High School (7-12)

Phone: 868-2186

Address: 603 E. Green St., Butler.

Principal: Larry Yoder.

