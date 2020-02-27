Enrollment: 1,373
Website: dekalbeastern.com
District: Concord, Newville, Spencer, Stafford, Troy and Wilmington townships.
Superintendent: Jeffrey Stephens.
Board Members: Leon Steury, Greg Newcomer, Sherri Strock, Alvin Hook, Richard Musser, Craig Davis, Phil Carpenter.
Extracurriculars: Sports, music, numerous clubs and activities.
Contact
Butler Elementary School (K-6)
Phone: 868-2123
Address: 1025 S. Broadway, Butler.
Principal: Kim Clark.
Riverdale Elementary School (K-6)
Phone: 337-5464
Address: 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe.
Principal: Brennen Kitchen.
Eastside Junior-Senior High School (7-12)
Phone: 868-2186
Address: 603 E. Green St., Butler.
Principal: Larry Yoder.
