NEW HAVEN — Sharon Ann McNeal, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb, Auburn, with her family by her side. Born on July 4, 1940, in New Haven, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Walter Sr., and Orlean (Banet) Oehler.
She was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont and The Lake James Lutheran Chapel, Angola.
She was a 1958 graduate of New Haven High School.
She was a loving mother, homemaker, and full-time supporter of her husband’s business.
She enjoyed being a snowbird, spending summers at the lake and winters in Fort Myers, Florida, for many years. Traveling was a passion; many trips and fond memories were made over the years, including a hot air balloon ride on their 30th anniversary. She enjoyed music with her husband, a musician with “The Teardrops”. She had many lifelong friends whom she cared about deeply and enjoyed their company. Her laughter and feisty spirit will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
She is survived by her loving and caring husband of 62 years, Robert A. McNeal; children, Diana McNeal, Joell (Blaine) Stuckey and Michael (Kelly) McNeal; granddaughters, Rachel (Zach) Schnetzler, Audrey (Ben) Fox, Anna (Nick Chao) Stuckey, Emma (Christian Wilmer) McNeal and Eliza McNeal; great-grandson, Jackson Schnetzler; step-granddaughters, Abigail, Natalie and Caitlin Lary; siblings, Rosalie (Jack) Kellogg, Joyce Oehler-Manter, Tammy (Scott) Liggett and Walt (Juanita) Oehler Jr; sister-in-law, Sandy Oehler; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews who visited her often.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Renee McNeal; and brother, Jerald Oehler.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 S.R. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation three hours prior, starting at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Haven.
Preferred memorials are to the National Kidney Foundation.
For online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.