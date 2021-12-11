FORT WAYNE — The Trine University track and field teams traveled io Indiana Tech to take part in the Strive for Greatness Indoor Meet on Friday.
For the Thunder women, Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller shattered her own school record in the 3,000-meter run at the event with a time of 9 minutes, 43.13 seconds. She took 17 seconds off her previous mark in the record book, and won the race by 23 seconds.
In middle distance events, a pair of freshmen, Erin Downing and Hannah Hawkins were each able to set career marks while being the first Thunder athlete across the finish line in their events. Downing was eighth in the 800 at 2:33.84 and Hawkins was third in the mile run in 5:41.93.
Kennedi Sternberg and Stephanie Hartpence were top finishers in the other running events. Sternberg completed the 200-meter run with a time of 26.81 seconds and Hartpence the 400 at 1:04.03.
Haley Livingston [Fort Worth, Texas / Everman] bested her career mark in the triple jump on Friday with a fifth-place effort of (36 feet, 10.25 inches).
A pair of Thunder athletes were also in the top five in field events, including Valerie Obear coming in second in the weight throw at 54-2.75 and Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers placing third in the shot put at 38-2.75.
For the Trine men, Jake Gladieux topped the scoring sheet for Trine in three events. He set a new personal best time in the 60 hurdles with a fourth-place finish of 8.24 seconds. He was also the fastest Thunder athlete in the 400 in 50.35 seconds.
Gladieux anchored the 4-by-400 meter relay team with Ryan Smith, Kyran Pearson and Ty Hoover that finished third in 3:32.26.
Noah Ballard notched a personal-best time in the 800 with a fourth-place finish of 2:03.43. Philip Nemechek was just behind in sixth in 2:04.95.
In the other middle distance event of the night, Yosef Solomon was the top Thunder athlete in the mile at 4:48.25.
In shorter events, Josh Davis was fifth in the 60-meter dash finals in 6.99 seconds and Ben Williams had the lowest Trine time in the 200 at 22.79 seconds.
Top field event finishers included Travis Dowling in the shot put at 44-9.5, DeKalb graduate Jacob Barkey in the weight throw at 50-5.5, Noah McClellan in the triple jump at 41-11.25, Ethan Spahr in the long jump at 21-11.75, and Anthony Latin in the high jump at 5-10. Barkey, Spahr and Latin all set new personal bests in their events.
The Thunder are off for Christmas break and return to action with a home meet on Jan. 15, the Sean Brady Alumni Open.
