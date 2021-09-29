Buying a care for the first time can be tantamount to the first time juggling knives.
Kelley Blue Book is there for you with some tips for first-time car buyers.
Establish a budget
Ideally, you’re buying with cash, but not just everyone is carrying around thousands of dollars. If you’ll be financing your purchase, balance your cost-of-living expenses – your rent or mortgage, food, health insurance — against what is left for a car payment, insurance and gas.
Establish your transportation needs
The flashiest wheels on the market might be par excellence and turn heads, but will it work for you for daily transportation? Don’t buy what you don’t need.
Identify and prioritize your wants
Making a sensible purchasing decision doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention to what you want. Better to stretch a bit for those things in a car that satisfy you, than to be hit over the head with buyer’s remorse.
Do your research
There is a lot of information available on new cars and late-model alternatives. Balance it with your instincts — or those instincts of someone whose gut you trust. Also, ask someone about their experience owning of a car in which you are interested.
Locate a convenient dealer
When weighing choices, compare dealer locations and showroom environments. It’s best to stay away from dealerships where two-thirds of the sales staff is sitting or standing at the front entrance.
Take a test drive
How you feel behind the wheel is a major factor in your buying decision. Many variables come into play, such as seat height, wheel adjustment, steering feel, outward visibility, control layout and more. Take at least half an hour in the car, and try arrange to drive the car in both stop-and-go traffic and on the highway.
Determine the proper purchase price
There are many online services that can help give you an idea of what people have paid in your area for a car in which you are interested. A credit union should also be able to provide you with perspective.
Secure financing, or know your options
There are a number of resources in financing. That, however, can be mitigated by a lack of credit history or marginal credit history. The last thing you want is a finance and insurance representative holding all the cards. Better to line up financing in advance with your credit union, bank or insurance provider.
