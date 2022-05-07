LAGRANGE — Central Noble’s baseball team led area teams in the Lakeland Invitational Saturday with a second-place finish.
The Cougars defeated the host Lakers 8-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game in the semifinals, then lost to John Glenn 23-5 in five innings in the championship game.
The Falcons (16-1 overall) scored nine runs in the first inning and 13 runs in the third.
In the semifinal round, CN broke a 2-2 tie in the later innings.
Caedan Caballero had three hits and drove in a run for Lakeland. Drannon Miller reached base twice and scored a run.
Chase Spencer had four hits for the Cougars (6-7, 2-3 NECC). Jackson Hoover and Brody Morgan teamed up on the mound to contain the Lakers.
John Glenn defeated East Noble 13-1 in six innings in the other semifinal. The Knights scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Brayden Risedorph had a hit and was driven in by Owen Ritchie.
Then the Falcons answered with a five-run second. They drew eight walks in the game.
Sophomore Joe Chrapliwy threw a complete game five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Luke Mast was the starting and losing pitcher for EN. Risedorph had a single and a double.
The Knights defeated Lakeland 9-0 in the consolation game.
Andrew Johnson and Ritchie combined on a four-hit shutout for East Noble. Johnson started and went the first four innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking no one. Ritchie pitched the final three innings to get the save.
The Knights (5-8 overall) had 14 hits. Carver Miller and Noah Perkins each had three hits. Dylan Krehl homered.
Jason McBride and Carson Mickem each had two hits for the Lakers (3-11, 0-6 NECC). The freshman Mickem started on the mound and took the loss, allowing four runs and eight hits over the first three innings and striking out four.
