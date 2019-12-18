WEST LAFAYETTE — Applications are now being accepted for the Indiana AgVets Certification and Internship Program.
The agricultural career training opportunity is designed for U.S. military veterans and current National Guard or Reserve members in Indiana and the surrounding states. There is no charge to participate in the program, and support for veterans with disabilities or other challenges often faced by military veterans is available.
Participants receive training tailored to their interests and career aspirations in production agriculture or agribusiness. An eight-week paid internship, included in the program, takes place at a partnering farm or agribusiness.
“Veterans are a largely untapped source of talent in the agriculture industry,” said Ed Sheldon, a veteran job coaching and engagement coordinator. “We are not necessarily looking for people who have farming experience or who could see themselves as farmers. We’re looking at agriculture as a whole. That could include everything from production agriculture, to service-related industries, natural resources, green industries and more. We are happy to bring everyone in.
“Agriculture can be very attractive to veterans. It offers both economic and therapeutic benefits. Agriculture is a great way to reconnect with the world and has proven effective for many. We hope this project is able to expand on that concept.”
The Indiana AgVets Certification and Internship Program is a project of Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corp., in cooperation with the AgrAbility Project at Purdue University. The program is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Grant Number 2019-77028-29971.
For more information — or to sign up — people may contact Ed Sheldon at (765) 720-0229, ejsheldo@purdue.edu; Linda Tarr, Hoosier Uplands AgrAbility coordinator, at (812) 849-4447, ltarr@hoosieruplands.org; or visit https://indianaagvets.info/.
