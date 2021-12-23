90 years ago
E.S. Swaverly announced his retirement effective Jan. 1, selling his retail implement business to Ray A. Miller of Stroh. Swaver started his business selling International Harvester products about 20 years prior, first on West William Street in Kendallville, then East Mitchell Street before finally moving to 109 N. Main St. Miller was planning to move from LaGrange County to a home on Park Avenue in Kendallville. in order to take over the business.
Postmaster Harry D. Bodenhafer said holiday volume “moved along nicely this year,” with normal volumes of letters and cards, although parcel service was down to about 75% of the 1930 volume. Bodenhafer said packages had never been better wrapped and protected, attributing the improvement to local radio advisories.
25 years ago
Kendallville Police Officer Mick Newton was named the city’s officer of the year.
LaGrange County first responders said farewell to EMS workers Laura Halsey, 25, and Brian Allred, 30, who were killed when their ambulance was hit by a car while they were responding a drunk-driving wreck in the county.
A groundbreaking ceremony was set for Monday, Dec. 30 for the new Noble County Jail, a $10 million facility still currently in use on S.R. 8 in Albion.
Parents were scrambling to find the hottest toy of the Christmas season — Tickle Me Elmo — with some resellers trying to gouge buyers for up to $500 for the usually $27 vibrating giggling Sesame Street plush.
