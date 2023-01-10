PREP SWIMMING
East Noble at Snider, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
East Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal games
Lakeland at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal games
Lakeland at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont vs. Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Alma, 5:30 p.m.
Men, Olivet at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Lake Forest (Ill.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
