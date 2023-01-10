PREP SWIMMING

East Noble at Snider, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

East Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal games

Lakeland at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal games

Lakeland at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont vs. Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Westview at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Alma, 5:30 p.m.

Men, Olivet at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Lake Forest (Ill.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

