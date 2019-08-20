BUTLER — Eastside’s soccer team will have some holes to fill, but having 16 players and experienced leadership will be plusses, according to head coach Sal Gomez.
With 11 players on the field, the Blazers will have the luxury of having some fresh bodies to give players a break.
“I think the strength of our team will be the ability to put new bodies on the field as we will have five subs,” Gomez said. “We also have players who’ve been on the team or have played it before who understand the game.”
Gomez has placed an emphasis on defense while at Eastside, and last year’s crew set a school record allowing 37 goals all season.
The Blazers used several players in goal, but Gomez has identified juniors Mason Fritch and Colben Steury as the leading candidates for the position this year.
When one of them is in goal, the other will play defense. Other candidates to play defensive roles include seniors Noah Johnson and Charlie Sexton and juniors Jaiden Baker and Nic Blair.
Johnson, Baker and Blair could also see time as midfielders, along with sophomores Chayse Hulbert, Zach Northrup and freshman Binyam Biddle.
Hulbert and Northrup could see time at forward with juniors Conner Cook and Jordan Eck and freshmen David Rotz and Kyle Yoder.
Gomez will rely on the leadership of Baker, Blair, Fritch and Johnson through the season. “(They) understand the game and know how to keep a positive morale on the field,” Gomez said. “They also work hard at practice and know how to teach the others.”
That’s where Gomez hopes the most improvement can be made. “I would say our main area (to improve) is teaching the younger or less experienced players to get better at the small things,” he said. “By doing this, we will be able to interchange players in any position to give other players breaks.”
New to the team are seniors Sexton and Gezahagne Biddle, sophomore Brittany Geiger and freshmen Rotz, Yoder, Binyam Biddle and Josiah Eck.
Thirteen different players figured into the scoring for Eastside a year ago.
Two of the team’s leading scorers from a year ago are no longer with the program, however. Conlan Biddle, who scored five goals to go with five assists, graduated. Mike Geiger, who scored five times and added six assists, is playing football only.
The cupboard is far from bare, however.
Blair found the back of the net four times last year and Johnson scored twice and added three assists. Baker and Northrup tallied three times each.
Baker will pull double duty, serving as placekicker for Eastside’s football team. Gezahagne Biddle is also doing double duty, as he is a standout runner on Eastside’s cross country team.
The Blazers finished 4-10-1 in all matches last year and 0-7 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Five of those losses — all in conference play — were one-goal decisions. The draw came against New Haven in the final game of the 2018 season.
Eastside opens the season against New Haven at home tonight, Aug. 20.
