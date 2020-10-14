FORT WAYNE — Advising women trying to start their own business is all about building confidence — something easier said than done.
Leslee Hill, program director at the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Center, handles some day-to-day operations like social media and marketing and organizing speaker events, but her bread and butter is coaching women on how to run successful businesses.
“I want to be the best coach I can possibly be for these ladies,” Hill said.
Knowing how to do the things on which Hill coaches her clients — like budgeting, scaling and feeling sure of themselves — has come from a background building a career in the fashion industry and gradually moving into consulting.
Hill has local ties. She graduated from Fremont High School and then later from Ball State University in 2001, finishing out her degree after moving to Chicago to work in product development and forecasting for Spiegel catalog.
Later, she moved to Colorado and primarily worked in design for knitwear before returning to Indiana to work at Vera Bradley in Fort Wayne.
Hill’s time in the fashion industry led her to travel to places like Hong Kong several times and participate in multiple trade shows.
Coming back to Indiana at 25 meant a bit of settling down for Hill — not something she was used to.
“It was probably harder for me to move here than it was to keep moving,” she said.
When she started at Vera Bradley, which had about 150 employees then, Hill worked in the design department, and stayed for eight years.
Working retail in high school, Hill said she fell in love with the glamour of the fashion industry. But by 2013, the industry was something she said she grew disillusioned with.
Hill said the industry as a whole — not any single company she’s worked for — creates waste, sets up a toxic work environment and exploits the labor of the people who actually make garments.
Not to mention, the fashion industry itself can pressure women into having low self-confidence.
“How awful it is for humans, especially women, to be told you’re not pretty enough if you don’t have the right things,” Hill said.
Either people enjoy the drama in the fashion industry, or they try to fix it, Hill said. So, she left Vera Bradley and struck out on her own to build women up.
That led her to becoming an image consultant, something Hill describes as enhancing someone’s personal style so they feel better about themselves.
The next step for Hill, though, was to continue to scale — leading her to find her current role at the WEOC, coaching women, primarily.
“It’s all the things that I love without making trash that ends up in the world,” Hill said.
Now, Hill hopes she can be a good coach, wife, and mother to her two children, 11-year-old Sullivan and 8-year-old Hadley.
And aside from the women she coaches, her daughter Hadley has seemed to take after her, asking to draw up websites and develop them with her mom.
“I hope to God that I can make a huge difference,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.