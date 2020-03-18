GARRETT — Tri Kappa Sorority has canceled its annual Bunny Brunch, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, in the J.E. Ober Elementary School cafeteria, due to the coronavirus situation.
The City of Garrett Easter egg hunt, organized by Psi Iota Xi Sorority and planned for April 4 in Eastside Park, also has been canceled. Organizers plan to host a summertime event later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.