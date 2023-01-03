HAMILTON — Roy Charleswood is a man big in stature, but even bigger in his impact and influence on young people in the town of Hamilton.
Hamilton Community Schools thanked Charleswood for that impact and influence since 1975 by naming Hamilton Junior-Senior High School’s main gym floor after him in a brief ceremony Thursday evening as the Marines were playing Angola in a basketball tripleheader. The court will be called Charleswood Court.
“It’s really nice. It was quite an honor,” Charleswood said Friday afternoon. “You don’t expect something like that, but it is sure nice to get it.”
Charleswood, 71, is a small town guy. He graduated from the old Ashley High School, then attended Tri-State University in Angola and played basketball for coach Mark Peterman. He then transitioned into another neighboring small town in Hamilton thanks to a man he idolized in his formative years in fellow Ashley student-athlete Steve Grill.
Grill, who died in June at age 76, was part of the state championship cross country team at Ashley in 1963. He’s well-known locally for being an administrator at Angola High School for a quarter of a century, including being the school’s principal from 2001-12. He also had teaching and coaching stops at Hamilton and Eastside.
“Steve was a hero to me,” Charleswood said. “He was very instrumental in me getting the job at Hamilton.
“When you think of Steve Grill, he’s nothing but a gentleman. It’s the way he talked to people and encouraged people. He was good at planning for games and as an in-game coach.”
Charleswood was a physical education teacher at Hamilton for 38 years and retired in 2014. He has stayed active in Hamilton Community Schools after his retirement as a maintenance worker and a relief bus driver.
“It’s good to work from 6 a.m. to noon and see the kids and associate with them,” Charleswood said. “It’s a good way to get up and out.”
Charleswood was Hamilton’s boys varsity basketball coach for two seasons from 1979 to 1981. He has spent much of a little over three decades as a assistant basketball coach, work with seven different head coaches from the mid-1970s to the mid-2000s: boys coaches Grill, Tom Hollabaugh, Rich Coffey, Tim Sirk, Jeff Price and John Hohnstreiter and girls coach Tim Wolfe.
Charleswood goes back to working with players Tom Heitz in the late 1970s to one of the better groups of girls athletes Hamilton had in the early 2000s, which included Tori Freed, Brittany Wiecinski and Cheyenne Rakestraw.
Charleswood has spent a lot of time teaching basketball to elementary school kids in grades 3-6 at Hamilton. He said that was where he spent the special 2000-01 season for the Marine boys who won 21 games and reached the Class 1A North Semi-State.
He has seen the good groups and players grow up as Marines and worked with them.
“The rate of learning, I really enjoyed seeing that,” Charleswood said.
Charleswood helped Hamilton boys teams to 10 winning seasons and helped those teams winning a Steuben County championship in the 1977-78 season, sectional titles in 1991 and 1999 and sectional runner-up finishes in 1992 and 2000.
“Coach Charleswood has been an educator, coach, mentor, colleague and supporter of many,” Hamilton athletic director Garry May said in a school press release released last Wednesday. “Coach Charleswood has been described by those he has impacted as an individual who has a servant’s heart, a class act, dedicated, and a tremendous person who lights up the room with his contagious smile.
“Our school and community are grateful for Coach Charleswood’s contribution to our institution and want to celebrate with him on this monumental achievement.”
With wife Bobbie by his side on the court that now bears his name, Charleswood was honored last Thursday evening with many family and friends in the near-capacity crowd after the girls basketball game between Hamilton’s varsity team and Angola’s junior varsity squad. Some family and friends came from the Indianapolis area. A college friend of Roy’s came from Dayton, Ohio, to see the ceremony. Also in the crowd were Dan Grill, Steve’s son, and former Marine basketball player Rac Coffey, Rich’s son.
“I’m grateful they were there,” Roy Charleswood said.
“I started at a small school and just felt comfortable there (at Hamiton),” he added. “It’s been a blessing for me. I have a lot of good memories. I can’t say enough about this community and the friendships I have built here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.