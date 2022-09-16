Auburn High School alumni reunion planned
AUBURN — Auburn High School alumni are invited to attend a gathering Friday, Sept. 30, from 7-10 p.m. at the Auburn American Legion, 1729 S. Sprott St.
The Auburn High School class of 1967 will host a reunion Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at the legion post.
