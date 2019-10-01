Northrop class of 2009 planning Nov. 16 reunion
The Northrop High School class of 2009 will celebrate its 10-year reunion Nov. 16 at the Yolo Event Center, 4201 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne. Tickets are $42 in advance and include admission to the event, appetizers, beer and wine. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2mENkUL.
Alumni are welcome to bring spouses or significant others, but guests will also need to purchase a ticket. The venue is 21 and over only.
The reunion will beging at 6 p.m. An afterparty will take place at Flashback Live.
