About
Enrollment: 1,149
Website: www.sgcs.k12.in.us
District: Green Township in Noble County & Smith Township in Whitley County
Superintendent: Daniel Hile
Board Members: Luke Gross, Nick Uecker, Dean Geiger, Cathy Petrie and Jeremy Hart
Contact
Churubusco Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 693-2188
Address: 3 Eagle Drive, Churubusco
Principal: Matt Whonsetler
Churubusco Jr./Sr. High (6-12)
Phone: 693-2131
Address: 1 Eagle Drive, Churubusco
Principal: Jim Folland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.