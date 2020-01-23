About

Enrollment: 1,149

Website: www.sgcs.k12.in.us

District: Green Township in Noble County & Smith Township in Whitley County

Superintendent: Daniel Hile

Board Members: Luke Gross, Nick Uecker, Dean Geiger, Cathy Petrie and Jeremy Hart

Contact

Churubusco Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 693-2188

Address: 3 Eagle Drive, Churubusco

Principal: Matt Whonsetler

Churubusco Jr./Sr. High (6-12)

Phone: 693-2131

Address: 1 Eagle Drive, Churubusco

Principal: Jim Folland

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.