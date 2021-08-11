Police arrest three people on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brooke E. Champada, 29, of the 11000 block of C.R. C, Bryan, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Nathaniel J. Hull, 27, of Ashley, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Naaron B. Ketcham, 30, of the 900 block of C.R. 300N, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
