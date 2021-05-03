LEO-CEDARVILLE — The Northeast 8 Conference softball race wasn’t decided on Monday night, but Leo’s 10-5 victory over East Noble will go a long way in determining which team will finish at the top.
The Lions (12-3, 3-0 Northeast 8) had two big innings while the Knights (8-3, 2-1) struggled to find the gaps in the Leo defense.
Monday’s game was supposed to be played at East Noble, but the game was moved to Leo due to field conditions in Kendallville.
Leo has been a thorn in the Knights’ side in recent years, however there were some positives to come out of the loss for East Noble.
“We played really good defense, which has normally been our Achille’s heel. I don’t ever think we are out of a game. We put runners on almost every inning, we put the ball in play, and I think we had three strikeouts on the day,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said. “I can’t really ask for more from them.”
The only thing she might ask is to get the bats started a little sooner.
“I think finding a way to score earlier and get on the board. Lately, we have struggled at getting up early. We like to get down and battle back, which I would like to flip,” Hull said.
That was the story on Monday.
A pair of doubles by Leo’s Simia Spahiev and Ellie Sauder scored the first run of the game in the top of the second, the back-to-back singles by Joslynn Peters and Bryiana Haines set up the next two runs to be score by the Lions in the third.
They scored on a squeeze play then a flyout to center, then Ali Davis came around to score off a single by Sauder.
The Knights got one back in the fifth on a two-out single to right by Elliot Rouch which scored Jasmine Freeman, who reached on an error earlier in the inning.
Leo extended its lead to an unreachable margin with six runs in the sixth. The rally was capped off by a three-run homer from Spahiev and a solo shot from Davis.
East Noble didn’t quit and in the bottom of the seventh, Lauren Lash cleared the bases with a double off the fence in left, then scored on a single to right by Maliah Hampshire. The Knights scored all four runs with two outs.
The Knights look to get back on track today at Carroll before traveling to Norwell Wednesday for another conference tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.