FORT WAYNE — Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns Sept. 8, giving local families the opportunity to see area attractions for no cost.
The event runs from noon-5 p.m. throughout Fort Wayne.
Participating locations for 2019 include (special hours noted where applicable):
Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St. (noon-4 p.m.)
Cameras are welcome, and guided tours will be available on an ongoing basis.
Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza
Take part in a guided tour of the Lincoln Collection with tours at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
There will also be tours of the Rare Book Room at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
The library will also be hosting the Fort Wayne Dance Collective and offering guests to learn dances from video game "Fortnite" at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Artlink, 300 E. Main St.
Diocesan Museum, 1103 S. Calhoun St.
Visit the new Diocesan Museum at its expanded location. Guests can also visit the cathedral at 1122 S. Clinton St. from 1-4 p.m.
Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St. (noon-4 p.m.)
Visit the Showcase Garden with its current display, "Botanical Jones," which highlight plants brought back to an English garden from a plant explorer in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
There will also be a free concert by Those Two Guys in Suits and Ties from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.
Karpeles Manuscript Museum — Fairfield Hall, 2410 Fairfield Ave.
The Landing, 100 block of Columbia Street
Take a behind-the-scenes tour, get historic facts and take part in interactive activities for all ages.
Lincoln Tower, 116 E. Berry St.
Little River Wetlands — Monarch Festival, 6801 Engle Road
The Old Fort, across the Spy Run bridge, north of Superior Street
Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.
Go "behind the scenes" at the home of the TinCaps with free tours and food options available at a discount price.
Promenade Park, corner of Superior and Harrison streets
There will be 20-minute guided tours including the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail, Doermer Kids' Canal, PNC Playground, Ambassador Amphitheatre and more.
Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.
Visitors Center, 927 S. Harrison St. (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Enjoy a 20% off coupon for its store in your passport booklet.
More information at passports can be found at visitfortwayne.com/events/be-a-tourist/.
