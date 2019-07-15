Officers arrest 28
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 28 people from July 7 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Shane Perry, 47, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested July 7 at 1:21 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Johnathan Cole, 30, of the 500 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 7 at 5:20 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Elliott, 33, of the 1500 block of East Livingston Street, Celina, Ohio, was arrested July 8 at 5:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jonathan Wells, 45, of the 400 block of Spencerville Road, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested July 8 at 5:23 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heather Martinez, 44, of the 9400 block of Black Diamond Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 8 at 6:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Reynolds, 25, of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, was arrested July 8 at 10:58 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Steven Donaldson, 62, of the 4600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested July 8 at 11:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Joshua Cusick, 23, of the 100 block of Washington Street, Auburn, was arrested July 9 at 5:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kelvin Martin, 29, of Eagle Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested July 9 at 4:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brianna Whiteman, 26, of the 300 block of Village Green Drive, Angola, was arrested July 10 at 1:31 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Calvin Hubbell, 60, of the 8400 block of U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested July 10 at 11:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jayme Etheridge, 32, of the 300 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, was arrested July 10 at 11:37 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Melissa Butts, 29, of the 1000 block of Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested Thursday at 12:29 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Lykins 30, of the 5800 block of Chesaning Road, Chesaning, Michigan, was arrested Friday at 7:11 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Bauer, 50, of the 55300 block of Woodland Avenue, South Bend, was arrested Friday at 4 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tara Cooper, 39, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Friday at 11:25 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Richie Worman, 39, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested Friday at 11:25 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Craddock, 48, of the 3900 block of Newport Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Friday at 3:54 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Terrell Poole, 22, of the 800 block of Three Rivers, Fort Wayne, was arrested Friday at 4:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Janet Wooton, 57, of the 7800 block of Scottwood Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Friday at 5:36 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Derek Egly, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Avilla, was arrested Friday at 6:19 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brendan Pilnock, 26, of the 100 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested Saturday at 2:46 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shar Ali, 20, of the 6800 block of Autumn View Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Saturday by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a motor vehicle while never having a valid license, reckless driving and minor consumption, all Class C misdemeanors.
Christopher Vogel, 39, of the 500 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested Saturday at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jose Ruiz, 51, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested Saturday at 10:47 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Raymond Spaulding, 31, of the 100 block of South Mill Street, Greenville, was arrested Saturday at 11:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ross Ledford, 36, of the 100 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested Sunday at 2:45 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua King, 40, of the 600 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 10:13 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent child, a Class D felony.
Corey Perkins, 29, of Avilla was arrested Sunday at 12:34 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
