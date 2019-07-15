Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.