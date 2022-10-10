BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was sixth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Championship, shooting 689 (348-341) at Bedford Valley Friday and Saturday.
Adrian defeated second-place Saint Mary’s, 647-655, to clinch the Bulldogs’ first regular season conference title in program history. Hope and Alma tied for third with 675. Those four teams qualified for the MIAA’s NCAA qualifier tournament to be played in the spring.
Sophomore Grace Dubec tied for 12th in the tournament over the weekend with 166 (85-81). Based on her scoring average from that tournament and the four conference jamborees this fall, Dubec made the All-MIAA Second Team. She finished 11th in the MIAA in scoring average with 82.
Also in the MIAA Fall Final, Trine had Calley Ruff with 171 (86-85), Maire Sullivan with 173 (87-86), Reagan Guthrie with 179 (90-89) and Bailey Bravata with 192 (96-96).
Trine’s Caroline Boyd played as an individual and shot 194 (92-102).
The Thunder finished sixth with a total of 2,043 strokes and missed a berth in the conference qualifier tournament by only eight shots from fourth-place Alma. Trine was three shots behind fifth-place Calvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.