East Allen County School board and staff had nothing but praise for the architect and construction firm responsible for New Haven Intermediate School at the Sept. 17 board meeting.
Barton Coe Vilamaa designed the school, which serves students in grades 3-5. It is located just to the north of the New Haven football stadium, on the north side of Indiana 930.
Fetters Construction built the school, and in a news release the board thanked them for having the school ready for the start of the 2019-20 school year. A few details remain to be finished, but the school is open and functioning.
Steve Snodgrass, principal of New Haven Intermediate, said in a statement, "Over the past three years it has been my pleasure to work with (Barton Coe Vilamaa and Fetters Construction). The process was overwhelming but was made easy and enjoyable. They (the companies) consistently checked to make sure that projects were being completed on a basis that benefited New Haven Intermediate School."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.