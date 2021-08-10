FREMONT — Tommy Cook won the late model feature race in memory of his brother for the second straight year Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway, taking the 88-lap Al Cook Jr. Memorial for the late models.
Some veteran drivers were around Tommy Cook down the stretch. Tony Dager was second and Scott Hantz placed third.
Brandon Barcus was fourth, followed by Evan Ark and Brent Jack to round out the top six.
Also winning feature races on Saturday at AMS were Johnathon Gatton in the modifieds, Brad Whetzel in the street stocks, Justin Dubois in the mini-stocks and Chip Heintzelman in the front wheel drives.
In the modified main, K.C. Spillers finished second, followed by Steve Shlater Jr., Jordan Gatton and Chad Sanderson to round out the top five.
After Whetzel in the street stocks feature were Scott Whetzel in second, Rick Rinehart in third, Travis Kyle finishing fourth and Roy Barroquillo in fifth place.
In the mini-stock feature, Dubois won over runner-up Chris Bennett. Kevin Mertz finished third, followed by Chad Minnix and Dan Foulk to round out the top five.
In the front wheel drive feature, Tony Barcus crossed the finish line in second, and Tom Minnick was third. Derek Simon placed fourth, and Ashley Chalfant was fifth.
The 41-lap Michael Ross Memorial feature for the mini-stocks will highlight the program this coming Saturday at AMS. All of the track’s weekly divisions will be in action. Qualifying starts at 5:15 p.m. and the racing begins at 7 p.m.
Wise to race in major sprint car event
Angola’s Zeb Wise will race in the Knoxville Nationals beginning on Wednesday in Knoxville, Iowa.
CJB Motorsports announced on Monday that Wise will replace the injured Buddy Kofoid in the No. 5XX car for one of the premier sprint car racing events.
Wise runs full-time on the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions tour driving for a team he co-owns. He has one victory, 10 top-five finishes and 16 top ten finishes, and is in fifth place in the series points standings.
Wise placed eighth in the 410 sprints A feature Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, after starting fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.