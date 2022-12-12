Prep Girls Wrestling Two Cougars place in top three
LEBANON — At the fourth annual Lebanon Girls Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Central Noble placed 17th out 63 schools with 60 points and had two wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight classes.
Colen Truelove finished second in the 106B bracket, winning by falls over Lafayette Jeff’s Ares Quesada (0:37) and Benton Central’s Samiyah Rich (0:59). Truelove was pinned by Indianapolis Roncalli’s Claire May in the championship match in 1:52.
Ellie Clevenger was third in the 195 bracket, picking up falls over Kokomo’s Leah Mitchell (3:23), and Benton Central’s Dorothy Provo. She lost by fall to Penn’s Giuliana Reed in 1:33, but won the third place match by forfeit over Pendleton Heights’ Lillien Faircloth.
Naomi Leffers was fourth at 145, winning by fall over Ben Davis’ Yaneily Molina (0:23) in the first round and Hamilton Southeastern’s Omana Jacob (0:28) in the quarterfinals. She lost by fall to Simon Kenton’s (Ky.) Gabriella Ocasio (3:34) in the semifinal) and Penn’s Sophie Atwood (4:44) in the third place match.
In the 106A bracket, Marissa DeWitt was seventh, losing by fall to Lake Central’s Kirsten Cortez (0:48) in the quarterfinal and Ft. Campbell’s (Ky.) Angelina Wright (4:08) in the consolation semifinal, before picking up a win by fall in 1:19 over Warren Central’s Essence Austin.
College Basketball Thunder men get huge win
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Trine University men’s basketball team pulled off a major upset over the weekend, defeating No. 3 UW-La Crosse, 67-64
Seniors Brent Cox and Connor Jones combined for 45 of Trine’s points. The Thunder (7-1). Trine led 38-29 at halftime and held the Eagles to just 35% shooting on the day (4-for-24 from beyond the arc).
Emmanuel Megnanglo had eight points for the Thunder, along with teammate Aidan Smylie, who also led the Thunder with eight rebounds.
Cox had 23 points; Jones added 22. Cox, an East Noble product, was named the MIAA Athlete of the Week
Trine head coach Brooks Miller said it was a great team win for his guys. “What a bounce-back effort,” Miller said in a release on the Trine Athletics website. “There were so many little contributions by everyone on the floor.”
The Thunder are receiving votes in the latest D3hoops.com poll. They return home to the MTI Center this weekend for the St. Andrews Wood Products Classic and will face Mount Saint Joseph Saturday at 2 p.m.
Thunder women blow out Olivet
ANGOLA — Trine was in a giving mood last Saturday at home against Olivet, as Thunder players dished out 26 assists in a 81-34 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association win at the MTI Center.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 6-2 on the 2022-23 season (3-0 MIAA).
They forced 25 Olivet turnovers while committing only eight. Trine had 34 points off turnovers.
Trine jumped out to a 20-6 lead in this one and never looked back. Katie Tate and Addison Hutson led the Thunder with 11 points apiece. Abby Sanner added 10.
The Thunder are in action next this Saturday when they travel to Hope for an early season showdown with the Flying Dutch. Tipoff in Holland, Michigan, at the DeVos Center is set for 3 p.m.
College Hockey Thunder women break records
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — It was a record-breaking weekend for the Trine women’s hockey team as the Thunder hit the road to take on a brand-new program in Hilbert College.
Trine notched its third and fourth wins of the season, beating the Hawks 13-0 on Friday night and 11-0 Saturday afternoon.
Friday night, the Thunder set a new team record with 28 total points (13 goals and 15 assists). Sophomore Payton Hans had three goals and four assists for seven points — a new team mark. Junior Grace Hicks added two goals and four assists.
Grace Canty, Taryn Raisanen, Kailey Mleko, Lea Connor and Aleah Bianek added goals in the second period to help Trine build an 8-0 lead.
The Thunder added five more goals in the third period for the final tally.
Senior goaltender Marie Dedert got her first win in net with five saves.
Saturday, the Thunder got hat tricks from Ellie Warhoftig and Hans.
Freshman goaltender Kara Boassaly got the start in goal and made four saves.
Trine improved to 4-7 overall with the win. The Thunder are idle for the remainder of 2022 and return to action Jan. 11 at Lake Forest.
Prep Swimming Knights compete with Saints
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s boys and girls teams competed against Bishop Dwenger at the Cole YMCA Thursday.
Dwenger won the boys meet 80-67. Girls team scores were not reported.
Megan Kabrich won the individual medley and the 500 freestyle for East Noble’s girls. Amelia VanGessel was first in the backstroke and Khloe Pankop won the breaststroke. Amelia Kitzmiller was first in diving.
The Knights took the medley relay with the team of Sydney Burke, Pankop, Rylee David and VanGessel.
Nate Cole won the 50 and 100 freestyle races to lead East Noble’s boys. Will Arnold took first in the breaststroke.
East Noble took the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Arnold, Boston Koons, Nate Cole and Hunter Cole.
East Noble girls vs. Dwenger
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Burke, Pankop, David, VanGessel) 2:08.83, 4. East Noble (Brown, Swary, LaRowe, Sparkman) 2:38.73, 5. East Noble (Dean, Beitz, Schooley, Lash) 2:44.21. 200 Freestyle: 1. Didion (BD) 2:19.9, 2. David (EN) 2:22.06, 3. Schroeder (EN) 2:27.91, 4. Pankop (EN) 2:34.78. 200 IM: 1. Kabrich (EN) 2:40.35, 2. Burke (EN) 2:45.56, 3. Beitz (EN) 3:13.58. 50 Freestyle: 1. VanGessel (EN) 28.13, 4. Sparkman (EN) 32.7, 5. LaRowe (EN) 32.94.
Diving: 1. A. Kitzmiller (EN) 121.1, 2. J. Kitzmiller (EN) 83.75. 100 Butterfly: 1. Robinson (BD) 1:16.36, 4. Burke (EN) 1:22.8, 5. Schooley (EN) 1:30.88, 6. LaRowe (EN) 1:35.51. 100 Freestyle: 1. Wright (BD) 1:03.59, 2. David (EN) 1:04.88, 4. Marzion (EN) 1:07.23. 500 Freestyle: 1. Kabrich (EN) 6:14.03, 2. Schroeder (EN) 6:31.95, 4. Lash (EN) 7:20.31.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Close, Steigmeyer, Drew, Sorg) 1:57.86, 2. East Noble (Pankop, David, Schroeder, Kabrich) 2:02.22, 4. East Noble (Marzion, Brown, Sparkman, LaRowe) 2:15.27. 100 Backstroke: 1. VanGessel (EN) 1:13.67, 3. Marzion (EN) 1:20.99, 4. Brown (EN) 1:28.3. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Pankop (EN) 1:21.56, 3. Beitz (EN) 1:37, 4. Swary (EN) 1:40.18. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Wright, Drew, Didion, Sorg) 4:27.57, 2. East Noble (Burke, Schroeder, Kabrich, VanGessel) 4:32.11, 3. East Noble (Sparkman, Lash, Dean, Marzion) 5:00.
Dwenger boys 80, East Noble 67
200 Meldey Relay: 1. Dwenger (Eddy, Clauser, Bergeron, Fritz) 1:55.06, 2. East Noble (Marzion, Arnold, N. Cole, H. Cole) 1:59.18. 200 Freestyle: 1. Eddy (BD) 2:05.44, 2. Koons (EN) 2:29.1, 5. Walter (EN) 3:00.14. 200 IM: 1. Eddy (BD) 2:09.36, 3. Arnold (EN) 2:24.11. 50 Freestyle: 1. N. Cole (EN) 24.51, 2. H. Cole (EN) 24.99, 6. Walter (EN) 35.2.
Diving: 1. Marzion (EN) 137.6. 100 Butterfly: 1. Bergeron (BD) 1:02.18, 2. H. Cole (EN) 1:03.43. 100 Freestyle: 1. N. Cole (EN) 54.66, 3. Koons (EN) 1:05.81.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Arnold, Koons, N. Cole, H. Cole) 1:46.25. 100 Backstroke: 1. Weimer (BD) 1:10.16, 2. Marzion (EN) 1:17.41, 3. McNamara (EN) 1:23.43. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Arnold (EN) 1:10.95, 5. McNamara (EN) 1:57.72. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Fritz, Weimer, Bergeron, Eddy) 3:50.57, 2. East Noble (Marzion, Koons, McNamara, Walter) 5:10.1.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of Dec. 5.
Bowlers of the week included Terry West for men (156 pins over average), Cheyenne Woods for women (132) and Max McGinnis for youth (146).
MEN: Booster — Kyle Baker 275, 720 series, Keaton Turner 268, Jim Smith 266, Jeffrey Griffith 258, Chris Toyias 257 (705 series), Mike Handley 256, Tim Klinker 713 series. Fri Tri — Adam Dibble 259, Bob Henry 257, Dan Hartleroad 257. Northeast Indiana Classic — David Idzior 256. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jason Schmidt 276.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 541 series, Megan Books 519 series, Trina Williams 505 series. Booster — Heather Newman 258, 646 series, Cheyenne Woods 257, 663 series, Nycole Adcox 218, 612 series, Dawn Simmons 212, 586 series, Monica Dietrich 208, 545 series.
YOUTH: Max McGinnis 232, 624 series, Juli Plummer 223, 578 series, Kreigh Dumont 221, Harper Sparkman 221, Elizabeth Jones 213, 595 series, Josh Wirges 204. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh Wirges 257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.