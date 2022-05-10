KENDALLVILLE — The upcoming Noble County Senior Expo offers one-stop shopping on all things senior, including information about health insurance and elder law.
The annual event, hosted by KPC Media is planned Thursday, May 12 in the Community Learning Center, 410 E. Diamond St., Kendallville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors can stop by dozens of booths and hear a presentation on elder law by speaker Mike Yoder during the day. In addition, visitors will be able to find information on health insurance, assisted living facilities, legal matters, and much more.
Admission is $3 per person and includes donuts and coffee and a free box lunch. Look for a $1 off coupon in The News Sun.
There will be dozens of drawings and giveaways, including cash prizes will be drawn both in the morning and afternoon.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography will be on site and Topeka Pharmacy will be offering booster and flu shots during the event.
Masks will not be required.
Noble County Transit will be available to provide transportation, where possible. Seniors need only call 260-347-4226 to talk to a transportation specialist to see if a transportation option is available.
Similar events have taken place in Steuben and LaGrange counties last fall.
