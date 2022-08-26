I pray that we all have a goal to grow closer to God. How do we do that? Spiritual Disciplines are essential. Not all Spiritual Disciplines work for everyone in the same way or at all. Some Spiritual Disciplines fit better during a different season than others. For example, I love the Spiritual Discipline of spending time in solitude and silence. I had to grow into that discipline. In my 20’s, it would never have worked, but in my mid to late 40s, it just felt right.
I have connected with God in nature on days of silence. I have some sweet spots I return to for my quiet time. Walking the trails at Pokagen and then sitting by the fire in the fall, I have had profound moments of connection.
Here are some disciplines for you to try:
Disciplines of Self-Denial:
When we deny ourselves something we want, we are making space for God for connection and more.
Solitude ~ being by oneself to connect to God. I believe it goes best with the following Spiritual Discipline.
Silence ~ we have to be silent in order to hear. I have heard God in scripture in my times of silence as I have read and pondered. I have heard God in times of listening to Him while spending the day in silence. I have heard Him as a whisper as I prayed.
Fasting ~ this includes and is not limited to food. You can fast from social media; that might be one of the healthiest moves we could all make.
I have done 12-hour daily fasts.
Discipline of Engagement
Bible Reading ~ this can be done with other believers and on our own. We really should be doing it both ways. Studying with other believers help us see things we missed or understand what we did not understand.
Worship ~ we are to be part of the worship experience. It is why we sing, say corporate prayer, and hopefully, you engage in the sermon. The scripture is packed with thought and prayer (I spend hours exploring).
Prayer ~ corporate and private prayer are excellent ways to connect to God. Prayer time is a time to praise, thank, ask, and listen. We leave the listen part out far too often.
Service ~ we get closer to God when we serve for others to see Him and honor Him.
Spend time deepening your relationship with the Lord; it changes everything.
