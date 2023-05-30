College Softball Trine’s Hill named D3 Freshman of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Tuesday afternoon that Trine University’s Debbie Hill was named the 2023 TUCCI/NFCA Division III Freshman of the Year.
Hill is hitting .447 (55-123) with 13 home runs, 50 runs batted in, 17 doubles, two triples, 22 runs scored and 34 walks. She also has a .566 on-base percentage and a .935 slugging percentage.
Pitching, Hill is 11-3 with a 1.08 earned run average and one save. She made 19 appearances, including nine starts, and pitched 84 innings, allowing 54 hits, walking 12 and striking out 105. She is nationally ranked in several statistical categories, including hits allowed per game, strikeouts per game and walks and hits per inning pitched.
So far in the NCAA Division III Tournament, Hill is hitting .571 and won both of her pitching starts, allowing six hits and a walks and striking out 16. She pitched five innings in a combined no-hitter with Alexis Michon against Waynesburg (Pa.) in the Thunder’s 7-0 win in their first NCAA Tournament game on May 18.
Offensively in the NCAA Tournament, Hill had five RBIs, four walks and two doubles in five games.
Prep Track & Field Westview’s Rensberger called back to state
Westview senior thrower Lucy Rensberger was called back to compete in the discus in Saturday’s Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Track & Field State Finals at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Rensberger was fourth in the discus at the Carroll Regional on May 23 with a throw of 124 feet, 1 inch. She was the only track and field student athlete in the area to get the call back to state.
Running
Clear Lake races return
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake 5K and 10K races will return after a two-year absence this summer.
The event will be held Saturday, July 8, at 8:30 a.m. at the Clear Lake Lutheran Church Pavilion. Registration is on line at RunSignup.com/CLTLC.
Additional events include a 1-mile fun run/walk, a scavenger hunt, a bounce house, face painting and musical entertainment. For more information go to clearlakeconservancy.org.
Corrections
Tennis player’s name incorrect
DeKalb tennis player Kennlee Dick’s name was spelled incorrectly in a report on the doubles sectional in Tuesday’s edition.
KPC Media Group regrets the error.
All-NECC baseball player left out
Fremont freshman catcher Tyler Miller was selected to the 2023 All-Northeast Corner Conference Baseball Team, but was left out of the listing of First Team selections that appeared in Tuesday’s edition.
KPC Media Group regrets the error.
