TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola, East Noble, DeKalb, Garrett at New Haven’s Bulldog Invite, 7:30 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola at Huntington Invite, 9 a.m.

DeKalb at NIC Stomp, Ox Bow Park, 9 a.m.

Westview, Hamilton at Elkhart Christian Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.

Central Noble, Churubusco at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.

Churubusco at West Noble Invite, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Small School Invite (Southwestern), 10:30 a.m.

Garrett at FW South Side Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Lakeland at Fremont Invitational, 9 a.m.

Angola, East Noble at DeKalb Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oak Farm Montessori at Prairie Heights, 9 a.m.

Churubusco at FW South Side, 8 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

East Noble at Angola, 10 a.m.

West Noble at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.

Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Bremen at Central Noble, 10 a.m.

DeKalb at Concordia, 10 a.m.

West Noble at Lakewood Park, 11 a.m.

Wawasee at Westview, 1:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

DeKalb at Kokomo Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Eagle Classic (Elkhart Christian), 10 a.m.

West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prairie Heights at LaPorte Invitational, 10 a.m.

FW North Side at Eastside, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

East Noble, Garrett at DeKalb, 4 p.m.

Fremont and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Carroll, 4:50 p.m.

Central Noble, West Noble at Westview. 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Manchester at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Carroll, 5 p.m.

West Noble at Fremont, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Goshen at Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at East Noble, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FW North Side at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Westview at Jimtown, 6 p.m.

