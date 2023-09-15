EMMA — It’s often a battle of attrition when the Westview and West Noble boys soccer teams get together on the pitch.
That was the case Thursday night at Westview as the Warriors and Chargers met in an Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal contest.
An intense, seesaw 80 minutes of soccer with a definite playoff atmosphere wasn’t enough to settle the matter of who was going to advance to Saturday’s final.
Neither were two seven-minute overtime periods.
So it was on to penalty kicks.
The first five PKs ended tied 4-4.
Westview found the net with its sixth penalty kick from Omar Saleh. Then Warrior goalkeeper Mason Wire turned away the Chargers’ sixth shot and the Warriors stormed the pitch to celebrate their hard-fought victory.
Saleh, Teague Misner, Braden Kauffman, Carson Brown and Mohamed Alziadi had the successful penalty kicks for Westview.
Damian Hernandez, Victor Rodriguez, Jaime Pizana and Christian Rodriguez found the back of the net for West Noble in the PK round.
Westview coach Ehren Misner said it was just the kind of confidence-boosting win his team needs as the 2023 season enters its home stretch.
The atmosphere gave a big boost to both sides, Misner said.
“The crowd was great,” Misner said. “Both teams wanted to win, and it was a hard-played game. We’re looking for games that can help us in the postseason, and this was exactly what we’re looking for.”
West Noble coach Elmer Roque said the atmosphere felt more like a tournament championship game.
“We are a work in progress,” Roque said. “We’re working on learning how to finish. We’ll get there.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s championship match at West Noble is set for approximately 5 p.m., about 15 minutes after the conclusion of the girls title tilt between West Noble and Westview. That contest starts at 3 p.m.
Semifinal
Garrett 4, Central Noble 0
In Garrett, the Railroaders took care of business to reach the championship match.
Asher Hallam had two goals and an assist for Garrett (6-4-1). Braydon Kennedy made four saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Luke Coffman and Mahlan Dircksen also scored for the Railroaders. Gabe Armstrong had an assist.
Tucker Jordan made several big saves in goal for the Cougars.
Consolation
Prairie Heights 3,
Lakeland 0
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers scored all their goals in the second half to avenge a loss to the Lakers from last weekend.
On Thursday, Sam Hartman scored twice for Prairie Heights, and Elijah Zolman added a goal. Sam Zolman made 12 saves in goal for the hard-earned shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.