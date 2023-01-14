COLUMBIA CITY — Robert C. "Bob" Schieferstein, 98, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Bob was born Sept. 25, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Carl and Alice (Durnell) Schieferstein.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He served the people of the community as a firefighter for the Fort Wayne Fire Department for 23 years, retiring as a District Chief. He later went on to serve as a Chief for the Wayne Township Fire Department. Finally, he served the City of Fort Wayne in the Bureau of Identification.
He was a member of the American Legion as well as Amvets.
In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to and wintering in Florida, boating, fishing, going to the casino with his daughter, and eating ice cream at JR's Dari Sweet, which his son owns.
Surviving family include his daughter, Cheryl Yeager; son, Kevin Schieferstein; grandchildren, Aron, Lindsey (Michael), Jackson (Bobbi), and Miranda (Zach); 11 great-grandchildren; and his beloved Dachshund, Fritz.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his daughter-in-law, Sheryl Schieferstein; son-in-law, Stephen Yeager; sisters, Betty, Mary Ann, and Carol Jean; and Dachshund, Cindy.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at noon.
Burial was at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences and memories may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.