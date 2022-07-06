Jeffrey Allen Jacobs, 51, of White Pigeon, Michigan, died at 11:20 a.m., on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 3:02 am
