LAGRANGE – LaGrange County employees are going to be paying about $4 more a month for individual health insurance after the commissioners voted 2-1 to increase the monthly premium employees pay.
The commissioners said a recent meeting with their health insurance providers revealed that health insurance costs would be going up in the coming year, and decided to ask employees to share in that cost increase.
Commissioner Terry Martin voted against increasing the rate charged to employees, saying he thought the county could absorb the increased cost.
I’m just trying to look out for the employees,” Martin told the other commissioners.
Larry Miller, president of the board of commissioners, called the health insurance plan the county offers its employees a good deal. Individuals pay about $50 a month for full coverage.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a new contract worth more than $350,000 between the LaGrange County auditor’s office and a pictometry company.
The auditor’s office used the specialized pictometry images to look at and determine the assessed value of a homeowner’s property. The LaGrange County legal representative, Kurt Bachman, reviewed the contract and told the commissioners it met with his office’s approval.
Commissioner Dennis Kratz told the other commissioners he sat down with the auditor recently and looked over how the auditor and her staff use the pictometry images. He called the process interesting and said the specialized images save the staff at the auditor’s office time.
The commissioners also approved a highway department request to purchase a used forklift to replace a more than 50-year-old forklift owned by the county that stopped working last week.
