PREP BOYS GOLF

Columbia City, Whitko at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Churubusco at Angola, 4:45 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.

Westview at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Eastside, 5 p.m.

Fremont and Elkhart Christian at Hamilton, 5:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

West Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Wawasee at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 4:30 p.m.

New Haven at Angola, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:30 p.m.

Northrop at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Columbia City’s “C” Team, 5:45 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Warsaw, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Columbia City at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at Olivet, DH, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.

