PREP BOYS GOLF
Columbia City, Whitko at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 4 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Churubusco at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Fremont and Elkhart Christian at Hamilton, 5:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
West Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven at Angola, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:30 p.m.
Northrop at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Columbia City’s “C” Team, 5:45 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Warsaw, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Columbia City at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Olivet, DH, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Trine at Hope, 4 p.m.
