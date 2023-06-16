This week we look at 1 Thessalonians 3.
Do you talk faith? Did you grow up healing? We don’t talk politics, money, or faith at the table. I can understand why we shy away from complicated topics. If we do not have them as a family of faith or biological family, then who will have those conversations? One of the first things I see in this chapter is that Paul encourages faith conversations.
1 Thessalonians 3: 2b We sent Timothy, our brother, and God’s coworker in the gospel of Christ, to establish and exhort you in your faith
So Paul is writing to let them know who is sending to them and why he is being sent. He is to establish them in their faith. Not phrases we use often. When I think of establishing something, I think of stepping out in a career or establishing your first home. In other translations, the word used is “strengthen.” When we apply the two things together, we realize that Timothy will be helping to firm and support the foundation of their faith.
How are you being firmed up in your faith?
To be firmed up in faith, we have to have people talking to us about faith and helping us see things we miss. We have to look at verses and commands through the eyes of being teachable. So, this summer, who is someone who will help you and you will help to dig deeper? Who will help you be firm, strengthened, or established in the faith?
In the Old Testament, they would sit around the fire and share the stories of faith. It is time we did this as well. Summer is a great time to talk and dig in deeper to learn! We also have to have faith be a discussion at our tables. We must discuss where God is moving and other important foundational truths with our families. If we aren’t doing this, how will it just happen?
The next word that Paul uses is “exhort,” which means to encourage. I love people who are encouraging. They make you feel better when you are around them—encouraging people to be willing to sit with you when things are good and bad. Encouraging people are the ones that celebrate with you when you have something that you may not even have.
Online do you post things that lift people or tear them down? Online can be a great platform to encourage. Yet, we still need to have conversations face-to-face with others. Pick someone this summer to go through a book of the Bible with for talking. Pick someone this summer to encourage with your words!
Jesus talked so much about love. Paul is trying to point out the love he sees in the family of faith. I hope you are at a place that is loving you up this summer, and I pray that you are part of loving others. Church camps, worship, family events, and more are great places to firm up our faith and love God and others. Let’s make Steuben a better place filled with faith and love.
