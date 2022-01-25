Prep Girls Basketball Columbia City tops Barons
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb was unable to score in the first quarter and was defeated 62-30 in a Northeast 8 Conference game at Columbia City Friday.
The Eagles (18-1 overall, 4-1 NE8) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 30-10 at the half.
Lillie Cone hit two three-pointers had 10 points and Ashley Cox scored six for the Barons (8-11, 1-4).
DeKalb-Huntington North tickets available online
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb girls basketball fans planning to attend Friday’s regular-season finale at Huntington North must purchase tickets for the game online.
Tickets may be purchased at https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=9902&p=17838.
Bowling DeKalb girls team, Wirges advance to state finals
DYER — DeKalb’s girls team finished third in the Indiana High School Bowling semi-state Satruday to earn a berth in the state finals Feb. 5 at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.
DeKalb’s Joshua Wirges qualifying in singles competition, rolling a 620 series to finish 12th.
The girls team qualified second with a score of 2,086 in the 12 Baker games, 10 pins behind Terre Haute North, which took the top seed. Highland qualified third at 1,973 and LaPorte fourth at 1,907.
In the stepladder round, Highland outshot LaPorte 396-300, then stayed hot to defeat the Barons 393-351 and earn a shot at Terre Haute North for the championship, but the Patriots defended their top seed with a 381-303 win for the title.
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its leading scores from the week of Jan. 17.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Sam Chambers for men (120 pins over average), Rachael Gardner for women (83) and John Galloway for youth (74).
MEN: Moose — Ty Cowan 289, 734 series, Yap Eddingfield 269, Ryan David 266. Booster — Taylor Schwartz 260, Jeffrey Griffith 257, 702 series, Skyler Plummer 256, 717 series. Friday Morning Trio — Adam Dibble 288, Ray Pence 264.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 234, 641 series, Maggie Johnson 525 series. Coffee — Jane Ellert 540 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 217, Nycole Adcox 215, 536 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 208, 533 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand, 204, 563 series.
Prep Gymnastics Lakeland 8th in Carter Classic
FORT WAYNE — Lakeland was eighth out of 14 teams in the Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic on Saturday with 88.5 points.
Homestead won with 109.55 points. Bishop Dwenger finished second just ahead of Carroll, 103.675-103.175.
The Lakers were led by sophomore Emma Schiffli, who was 20th all-around with 30.725, and senior Natalie Huffman, who tied for 21st with 30.625. Schiffli was tied for 18th on the vault with 8.65, tied for 21st on the floor exercise with 8.225, and tied for 22nd place on the uneven bars with 7.075. Huffman was 16th on the floor with 8.525, tied for 26th on the bats with 7, and tied for 27th place on the vault with 8.3.
College Figure Skating Trine second in home meet
ANGOLA — Trine was second in the program’s first home meet Saturday and Sunday, the Thunder Country Classic. The Thunder had 219 points.
Adrian won with 272.5. Michigan was third with 208 and Miami of Ohio was fourth with 200.
Trine’s Elizabeth Carley won the Gold Solo Pattern Dance in Group B. Reilly Johnson won the Excel Preliminary Plus Women Free Skate. Sadie Woodruff was first in the Excel Juvenile Women Free Skate in Group A and the Silver Solo Pattern Dance. Celine Sanchez won the Excel Preliminary Free Skate in Group A. Elaine Kuckkahn won the Senior Solo Free Dance in Group B, and Julianna Stanley won the Novice Solo Free Dance.
Placing second for the Thunder were Haley Williams in Gold Solo Pattern Dance in Group A, Hannah Carter in Excel Preliminary Free Skate in Group A, Claire Kearns in the Juvenile Solo Free Dance, and Kelsey DeLaney in the Novice Solo Free Dance. Trine was also second in the Low Team Maneuvers and the Intermediate Team Maneuvers.
College Volleyball Rough weekend for Trine men
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s volleyball team lost three matches over the weekend, concluding with a four-set loss to Thiel, Pennsylvania, on Sunday at Hershey Hall, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 28-26.
Ted Hofmeister had 16 kills, 14 digs and an ace for the Thunder (0-7). Ethan Howard had 44 assists, 11 digs and a block assist. Landon Barrow added 11 kills.
Trine lost two matches in Aurora, Illinois on Saturday. The Thunder lost to the host Spartans 25-18, 25-18, 26-24, and fell to Judson, Illinois, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18.
High Schools Two events canceled on Monday
Two events involving area teams were canceled on Monday due to the snowy weather: Angola at East Noble gymnastics and Canterbury at Fremont varsity girls basketball. Both events will not be made up.
