Girls Golf Hornets edged by DeKalb on Senior Day
ANGOLA — Angola lost a close match to sectional rival DeKalb 194-197 at Zollner Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
Teryn Stanley shot 45 and Maddie Herman had 47 to lead the Hornets. Angola also had 51 from Isabell Deem, 54 from Ann Reiniche and 55 from Victoria Miller.
The Hornet junior varsity team shot 248, led by Katie Smith’s 53. Angola also had 62 from Hannah Hagerty, 64 from Hannah Conley and 69 from Lucy Smith.
Volleyball
Prairie Heights sweeps Goshen Blue Blazers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights swept the Goshen Blue Blazers home schooled team 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 Tuesday in a non-conference match.
Kalli Aaron had 11 kills, seven digs, four aces, a solo block and a block assists for the Panthers (7-7). She also put all 14 of her serves in play.
Morgan Bachelor had 23 assists, 10 digs, a solo block and two block assists for PH while going 14-of-15 serving with two aces. Chloe Riehl had 12 digs and five kills while Maddie Harmes had 10 digs and six kills.
Boys Tennis Heights downed by Snider’s Panthers
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Snider 4-1 in a non-conference dual Wednesday. Mike Perkins won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for Heights.
PH lost at home to Angola 3-2 on Tuesday. Leyton Byler and Logan Nott won singles matches for the Panthers.
On Wednesday in Fort Wayne, the Hornets lost to Bishop Dwenger 4-1. The junior varsity dual finished in a 2-2 tie.
Wednesday’s results
Snider 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Seth Geisleman (Sni) def. Leyton Byler 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Andrew Dane 6-4, 7-6 (7-1). 3. Ryan Garringer (Sni) def. Logan Nott 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Braden Shinn-Aaron Fenn (Sni) def. Chase Bachelor-Logan Hamilton 6-0, 6-1. 2. Braeden Hale-Tyler Kaiser (Sni) def. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler 6-3, 6-4.
Tuesday’s results
Angola 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Hayden Boyer 6-2, 6-1. 2. Jaeger Berquist (A) def. Mike Perkins 6-4, 6-1. 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Ted Brandon 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Wyatt-Brad Boyd (A) def. Logan Hamilton-Chase Bachelor 6-3, 6-1. 2. Jacob Pontorno-Marcus Miller (A) def. Isaiah Malone-Jacob Graber 6-2, 6-0.
Soccer
Trine women lose to Ravens on the road
ANDERSON — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Anderson 2-1 Wednesday afternoon.
Courtney Reece scored for the Thunder (2-2-1) with a little over 19 minutes left.
The Ravens outshot Trine 12-2. Ahdrin Bordner made five saves in goal for the Thunder.
In area high school action Wednesday, the Angola boys lost at Woodlan 3-0.
