WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In the first day of the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday, Trine’s Jake Gladieux and Evie Miller qualified for the championship finals today after winning their heats in their respective events.
Gladieux qualified for the 60-meter hurdle finals after running a time of 8.10 seconds for the third-fastest time of the day, breaking his own school record in the process.
Miller won her heat in the mile run, finishing with a time of 4:58.16 in what ended up being the fastest time of the day.
Valerie Obear also represented the Thunder by competing in the weight throw, but was unable to scored after fouling in each of her three attempts.
Miller will compete in the mile run finals at 2:30 p.m. today, while Gladieux will run his race in the 60-meter hurdles at 3 p.m., before Miller ends the day for Trine in the 3000-meter run finals at 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Trine 3, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 2 (7 innings) (Game 1)
Trine 1, Mount St. Joseph, 15 (7 innings) (Game 2)
In Auburndale, Fla., the Trine baseball team wrapped up its spring trip with a doubleheader against Mount St. Joseph.
In the first game, the Lions looked as if they were going to get on the board early after putting their first two on base, before Thunder starting pitcher Josh Hoogewerf strung together three straight strikeouts. He finished the game with 5.1 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, five hits given up and one earned run.
A solo home run by the Lions second baseman Jake Lawson put Mount St. Joseph up 1-0 in the third, before a throwing error by Trine in the fourth put them up 2-0.
In the sixth, the Thunder scored three runs after Avery Fulford and Brenden Warner each singled with one out, before Dalton Nikirk singled to score Fulford. Adam Stefanelli brought Warner and Nikirk home by doubling with two outs.
Jeff Ballard picked up the win at the mound for Trine after coming in during the fifth.
In the second game, the Lions took advantage of six errors by the Thunder for en route to a big six-run second inning and five-run sixth.
Despite 11 hits from the Thunder by 10 different players, the lone run by Trine came in the fourth after an attempted steal to second by DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes allowed Warner to score from third.
Starting pitcher Bryce Bloode was credited with the loss for Trine with 3.2 innings pitched.
The Thunder conclude their spring trip at 5-6, while the Lions are 5-7.
College Softball
Trine 8, Saint Joseph’s (Maine), 0 (Thursday) (6 innings)
Trine, 3, Penn State-Behrend, 1 (Friday) (Game 1)
Trine 3, Rowan (N.J.), 0 (Friday) (Game 2)
At The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla., Thursday and Friday, the Trine softball team rattled off three straight wins to improve its winning streak to four and improve its overall record to 4-7.
After a rain delay cancelled one of their games and postponed the other to a late start Thursday night, the Thunder scored a combined four runs in the second and third innings and added four more in the sixth to win by mercy rule.
Five walks by the Monks in the second inning would score April Sellers and Ellie Trine. In the third, Ainsley Phillips singled to score Emily Wheaton followed by Phillips scoring after an error by the Monks.
Mercede Daugherty, Scarlett Elliott and Giselle Riley would all triple in the game, though Riley’s triple would give her two runs-batted-in that would put an early end to the game.
Elizabeth Koch picked up the win for Trine in the circle after giving up three hits in 5.1 innings while striking out 10 batters.
In the first game Friday, the Lions would score first in the bottom of the first before Trine would take a 2-1 lead in the fourth after a two-run home run by Phillips would bring home Elliott. It is the first home run of Phillips’ career. An insurance run by the Thunder in the seventh off of a double by Daugherty to score Sellers would seal the win for Trine.
Anna Koeppl pitched a complete game for the Thunder, giving up one run and a walk on five hits and finishing with seven strikeouts.
In the final game against Rowan, Trine held the Profs scoreless throughout. In the bottom of the first, a single by Elliott would bring Amanda Prather in to score for the Thunder. A bases loaded walk by the Profs in the fourth allowed Trine’s Taylor Murdock to score, followed by a single by Daugherty to score Riley.
Adrienne Rosey registered the win at pitcher for Trine, finishing with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched while giving up one hit and two walks.
