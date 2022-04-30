TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Blackhawk Christian (Kreager Park), 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fairfield and Lakeland at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
West Noble at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Westview, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Hicksville (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Bluffton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Fremont at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Homestead at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
LaVille at Westview, 5:45 p.m.
