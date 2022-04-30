TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Angola at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.

Wawasee at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Blackhawk Christian (Kreager Park), 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fairfield and Lakeland at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

West Noble at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Westview, 5 p.m.

Hamilton at Hicksville (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Angola at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Bluffton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Fremont at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Homestead at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

LaVille at Westview, 5:45 p.m.

