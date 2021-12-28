Auburn Bowl reports leading scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its best scores for the week of Dec. 20.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Aaron Sponhower for men (141 pins over average) and Jamie Crosby for women (168).
MEN: Moose — Greg Dini 277, 755 series. Booster — Gary Bolton 288, Taylor Schwartz 279, Matt Haiflich 277, 706 series, Tim Klinker 277, Zach Dohner 268, 798 series, Matt Englehart 263, Jason Flaugh 259, Rocky Sattison 256, Kyle Baker 254, Mike Casselman 254, Aaron Sponhower 705 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 204, Jennifer Moring 533 series. Booster — Heather Newman 266, 625 series, Brianna Dickson 258, 687 series, Jamie Crosby 244, 661 series, Dawn Simmons 228, 635 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.