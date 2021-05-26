WOLCOTTVILLE — Harold Bruce Sheehan, 84, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bruce was born on April 28, 1937, to Harold and Margaret (Gepfert) Sheehan.
He graduated from Fort Wayne North Side High School with the Class of 1955. He lettered in football, his favorite sport, and continued meeting with high school friends at monthly breakfasts.
Bruce worked for several different companies over the years, including Zollner and Miles Homes and ended his working career at Wickes/UBC.
He was a member of Young Guns Clay Sports and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, skeet shooting, reading and maintaining his 1951 Chevy Woody. He enjoyed entering his car at shows and meeting people with like interests.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner.
He enjoyed the yearly Sheehan family reunions and stayed connected with his many Sheehan cousins.
Survivors include his fiancé, Laurie Hetrick, of Wolcottville, Indiana; sisters, Sandra Getts and Rebecca (Tom) Jurczak, of Fort Wayne; children, Kelly (Rob) Mouch, Lisa (Roger) Hormann, Eric (Misty) Sheehan, Matt (Tina) Sheehan and Bruce Sheehan; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Also surviving on Laurie’s side of the family are a mother-in-law, Nelda Hoffman; sister-in-law; brother-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; dearest friends, our rent a friend, Tom Schumacher, Phil Whan, Ralph Wilson, and Butch and Jeremy with Butch’s Body Shop.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Margaret Sheehan; brother, Danny J. Sheehan; son, Michael Sheehan; and baby son, Patrick Jon Sheehan.
There will be no viewing or funeral service.
Arrangements by Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761
