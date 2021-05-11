WHEELING, West Virginia — Trine University’s men’s golf is tied for 22nd place after one round of the NCAA Division III Championships Tuesday.
The Thunder shot 29-over par 313 on the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed Speidel Course and is tied with Trinity, Texas. Trine shot 12-over par on the final three holes, which were all relatively long Par 4s between 435 and 462 yards.
Senior Carlos Coeto was in the top 10 individually and was a even par through 15 holes. He bogeyed the last three holes to finish with 74 and is tied for 23rd place.
Sophomore Mitch Lowney shot 79 for Trine. He was 5-over par in the final three holes, including a triple bogey on No. 18.
The Thunder also had 80s from seniors Cameron Ruge and Todd Mieske and freshman Mark Civanich.
Trine is nine shots out of 18th place, which is the final team placing to make the cut.
Illinois Wesleyan leads with 6-over 290 on the Speidel course. Huntingdon is second after shooting 9-over par 289 on the Arnold Palmer-designed course.
The Thunder will play the Palmer course today.
