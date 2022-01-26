Changes to our eyes can happen so gradually that they are difficult to notice.
These changes can have a huge impact on our lives, impacting our ability to enjoy reading or watching television. If these issues continue to worsen, mobility can be limited. In worst-case scenarios, vision is completely lost. There are options to help, however, as you work at maintaining healthy vision.
Know your history
The best way to predict what might happen with your wellbeing is to understand the challenges family members have faced. Talk about their eye health, in particular if anyone you are related to has been diagnosed with a serious condition or disease. Many of these issues are hereditary, and that will provide a roadmap for health-care decisions down the road. Those at higher risk, for instance, might be scheduled more regular exams.
Outside factorsEye health is also impacted by what we eat, and what we weigh. Eating vegetables and fruit — in particular dark leafy greens like spinach, greens and kale — is good for your eyes. So is eating fish high in fatty acids, like tuna, salmon and halibut. Don’t smoke, or quit as soon as you can. That can make you susceptible to a range of conditions which might lead to blindness. Being overweight increases your risk of diabetes, and that can also threaten your vision.
Regular examsEven if you think your sight is fine, schedule a regular comprehensive exam where your eyes are dilated and then evaluated. Most people assume that these exams are simply the pathway to seeing better through prescription eye glasses or contact lenses. But doctors are also on the look out for common diseases of the eye such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and cataracts, as well as age-related issues like macular degeneration. In some cases, these issues don’t present clear warning signs to the average person. An eye-care professional can catch them in their early stages, when options are less limited.
What happens?In a comprehensive eye exam, the doctor or his professionally trained assistant places special drops in your eyes that widen — or dilate — the pupil. This allows more light to enter the eye, while also giving a broader field of view for the doctor. They’ll examine the eyes for early signs of disease or damage, and help you develop a care plan.
