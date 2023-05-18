LIGONIER — St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic will soon be taking its show on the road to bring health care to those who need it most in DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
The clinic will take delivery very soon of a bright red, customized RV that will become its mobile unit. The mobile clinic will offer all the same services as the brick-and-mortar clinic in Garrett, but will remove the transportation barriers that many patients have.
Tammy Stafford, St. Martin’s executive director, spoke Tuesday at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon about the benefits of the mobile clinic. Consequences multiply when patients can’t get to the clinic for an appointment.
“Transportation and gas money are barriers,” Stafford said. “They miss appointments and then they are out of meds.”
The mobile unit is 48 feet long, with exam rooms, medicines, stocked lab, hand-held digital X-ray device and dental equipment aboard. The mobile clinic is plumbed and wired as a self-contained unit and has a generator.
The non-profit clinic has raised most of the funds for the $590,000 refitted vehicle through grants from United Ways, community foundations, fundraisers and community donations. Stafford said a new mobile clinic vehicles would cost $750,000 to $1 million. St. Martin’s is still looking for indoor storage for the mobile unit.
The clinic has grown to 16 paid staff members and 70 volunteers, which include 14 dentists and four physicians. They serve residents in DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties who have no medical insurance, are underinsured, and have income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line.
Stafford review the history of the 18-year old clinic, founded by St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett as a community outreach program. The church had already provided food and clothing to those in need, but realized that the same people also needed medical care.
“Purdue nursing in Fort Wayne did an assessment,” Stafford said. “Ninety-five percent didn’t have money to buy medicines.”
The clinic grew as the needs grew, Stafford said, expanding to Noble County, then Steuben, and finally to LaGrange. The clinic got a good deal from the former DeKalb Memorial Hospital on a building, so services then expanded to dental care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.