Middle School Football DeKalb defeated EN for NE8MS 8th grade title
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb defeated East Noble 36-33 in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference eighth grade tournament championship game Wednesday.
Alex Phillips had four touchdowns to lead the Barons (8-1), three rushing and one on a kickoff return.
Drake Hall had a touchdown run for DeKalb. Dawson Cleverly had two 2-point conversion kicks and Mathias Koehli had a 2-point conversion kick.
“The coaches are so proud of the grit and determination by this team. Love the fight and how they play for each other. Great team effort,” said the DeKalb coaches in a joint statement.
For the Knights (8-1), Easton Kline threw touchdown passes to Alex Scott and Lukas Christian. Scott also had a touchdown run. Ian Ramey had two touchdown runs.
Prep Girls Basketball EN hires Kunkel as JV coach
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble school board approved the hiring of Meleah (Leatherman) Kunkel as a junior varsity girls basketball coach during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Kunkel played three seasons of college basketball from 2019-22 at Fort Wayne NAIA school University of Saint Francis. She graduated from Central Noble High School in 2019 and led the Cougar girls basketball team to a Class 2A state championship.
Current Knights varsity girls basketball coach Shawn Kimmel was an assistant girls basketball coach at CN during Leatherman’s four-year prep career with the Cougars.
Prep Football Charger junior varsity team falls to Bishop Luers
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Bishop Luers 20-6 in a junior varsity game on Saturday.
Sophomore Alex Berrocales had a 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Chargers, who finished 3-6. West Noble played physical on both sides of the ball, said coach Tony Mast.
