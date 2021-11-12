The road doesn’t get any easier.
While Eastside (12-0) gained revenge in defeating rival Bishop Luers 21-16 in last week’s Class 2A Sectional 35 championship game in a battle of top 10 teams, the Associated Press No. 4 Blazers have to come back to earth to host 2A No. 1 Eastbrook (11-0) Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
Eastside’s focus for the past year was simple: beat Bishop Luers following last season’s bitter 56-49 loss in the sectional championship game. Those Knights reached the Class 2A state championship game.
The Blazers still have plenty of motivation this week when the Panthers make their first-ever trip to Butler for this single-game regional meeting.
On the heels of the school’s first sectional championship in 2019, the Blazers traveled to rural Grant County and lost to the Panthers 42-9 in the regional. Eastbrook advanced to the Class 2A state championship game.
Don’t think for a minute that Eastside players and coaches have forgotten about that one either, especially after the team led 9-7 in the first half before the game got away on turnovers and penalties.
The 2019 game was played on Eastbrook’s turf. Friday’s rematch will be played on grass and likely in lots of mud. In recent games, the Blazers have shown they aren’t afraid to get down and dirty in order to get the job done.
Owning the line of scrimmage and controlling the ball and clock will once again be keys for each team. Last week, Eastside’s offensive line pushed the Bishop Luers front around to keep the chains moving and the Knights’ high-powered offense on the sidelines.
The Panthers, led by veteran coach Jeff Adamson (300-91 in 33 seasons), have won the Central Indiana Conference the past three seasons. They average 48.8 points per game on offense while allowing 8.5 points on defense.
If not for losses to conference and county rival Mississinewa in 2016 and 2018, the Panthers would have won the CIC each of the past seven seasons.
Last week’s 28-21 win at No. 8 Tipton in the Sectional 36 championship is Eastbrook’s only game within a touchdown all year.
Where Bishop Luers liked to spread the field and use their speed, Eastbrook likes to run, typically with three running backs in the backfield — one behind the quarterback and two wingbacks.
Six running backs have gained more than 200 yards each, no doubt due in part to the lopsided game results.
Sophomore Gage Engle, senior Isaiah Dalton and senior quarterback Jett Engle have run for 13 touchdowns each this season.
Gage Engle leads the rushing attack with 998 yards on 158 attempts and Dalton has 619 yards on 81 rushes, both in 10 games. Jett Engle has 470 yards on 88 rushes and senior Raef Biddle has 315 yards on 46 tries.
The Panthers have only thrown 83 passes, but Jett Engle has completed 59 (71%) for 1,124 yards and 15 TDs against only two interceptions.
Eastbrook likes to sneak running backs out of the backfield. Dalton, with 20 catches for 438 yards and eight TDs, is the leading receiver. Senior Braxton Bowser has caught 17 passes for 334 yards and five scores. Biddle has six catches for 106 yards.
Senior kicker Luke Shilts averages 53.7 yards on 78 kickoffs, with 32 touchbacks. He has made 67-of-72 extra-point tries.
Senior middle linebacker Jason Hale leads the team with 57 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss. Dalton has been involved in 44 stops. Bowser has been in 35 tackles while Gage Engle and sophomore Hunter Wright have made 34 stops each. Senior Cooper Austin has 8.5 tackles for loss and Wright has eight tackles for loss.
Junior Devin Staples has intercepted four passes and Dalton has three picks.
Of the eight remaining Class 2A teams, six — including Eastside and Eastbrook — were ranked in the final Associated Press and Indiana Football Coaches Association polls. In addition to the Blazers and Panthers meeting, the other regional battle between ranked teams is No. 11 Indianapolis Scecina and No. 12 Lafayette Central Catholic.
With a win Friday, Eastside would either travel to unranked LaVille or host No. 8 Andrean in the north Class 2A semi-state on Nov. 19.
