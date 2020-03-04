M.S. Wrestling
PH defeats Cougars
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble 48-42 in a Junior Northeast Corner Conference dual meet Tuesday.
Sam Hoover (140 pounds), Jaxon Copas (160) and Logan Sagarsee (220) had pins for the Cougars.
In the junior varsity dual, Braden Lortie, Angelina Clay and Parker Boots had pins for CN. Tyler Steele and Porter Kleeberg won decisions.
Central Noble beat Lakeland 45-36 on Feb. 18. The Cougars lost to Westview 54-27 on Feb. 20 and fell to Garrett 78-15 on Feb. 17
